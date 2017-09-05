Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228373
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Werner Wild
17311 Shumer RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Lydia C. Wild
17311 Shurmer RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Tim Forrestal
5005 Rockside Road, Suite 600Independence OH 44131
Commissioner
Text2017 EST 228373—Estate of Lydia C. Wild. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
