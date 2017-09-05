Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228375
Date Died
July 7, 2013
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Harvey S. Horwitz
2181 Cedarview Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, July 7, 2013

Applicant

Leah Meyer Horwitz
2181 Cedarview Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
George Elias Ressler
252 Meadowood Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 228375—Estate of Harvey S. Horwitz. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. G. E. Ressler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 