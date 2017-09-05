Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228377
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Arshi Rahul Linga
25738 Candlewick CourtWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Rahul Linga
25738 Candlewick CourtWestlake OH 44145
Old Name
Arshi Linga
25738 Candlewick CourtWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 MSC 228377—Re: Arshi Linga. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
