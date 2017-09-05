Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228377
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Arshi Rahul Linga
25738 Candlewick Court
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Rahul Linga
25738 Candlewick Court
Westlake OH 44145

Old Name

Arshi Linga
25738 Candlewick Court
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 MSC 228377—Re: Arshi Linga. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
