Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228379
- Date Died
- June 11, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 18, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Sharon Griffin
13805 Beachwood AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Mary L. Gulley
4335 East 131st Street, #402Garfield Heights OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 228379—Estate of Mary L. Gulley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
