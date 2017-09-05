Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228379 Date Died June 11, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 18, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228379—Estate of Mary L. Gulley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.