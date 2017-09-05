Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228379
Date Died
June 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Sharon Griffin
13805 Beachwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Mary L. Gulley
4335 East 131st Street, #402
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228379—Estate of Mary L. Gulley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
