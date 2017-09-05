Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228380
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Khoury Devante Stanley
137 Ruth Ellen Dr Apt. 226
Richmond Hts., OH 44143

Old Name

Khoury Totchez Devante Stanley
137 Ruth Ellen Dr Apt. 226
Richmond Hts., OH 44143

Text

2017 MSC 228380—Re: Khoury Totchez Devante Stanley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
