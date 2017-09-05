Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228380
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 19, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Khoury Devante Stanley
137 Ruth Ellen Dr Apt. 226Richmond Hts., OH 44143
Old Name
Khoury Totchez Devante Stanley
137 Ruth Ellen Dr Apt. 226Richmond Hts., OH 44143
Text2017 MSC 228380—Re: Khoury Totchez Devante Stanley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
