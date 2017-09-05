Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC228380 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Oct 19, 2017 10:15 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 228380—Re: Khoury Totchez Devante Stanley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.