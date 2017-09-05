Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228383
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Michael J. Jiannetti
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.Mayfield Village OH 44124
Defendant
Mary Ann Mandalfino
27650 Fairmount Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff
Annette Klika
620 Lander Rd.Cleveland OH 44143
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 ADV 228383—Annette Klika vs Michael J. Jiannetti, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. F. Sobel, atty.
