Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228384
Date Died
November 13, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Donald Dingess
7707 E. Miami Drive
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 228384—Estate of Donald Dingess. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
