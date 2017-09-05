Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228384 Date Died November 13, 2014 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 10, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228384—Estate of Donald Dingess. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.