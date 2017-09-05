Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228384
- Date Died
- November 13, 2014
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Donald Dingess
7707 E. Miami DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, November 13, 2014
Text2017 EST 228384—Estate of Donald Dingess. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
