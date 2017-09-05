Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228385
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 23, 2012
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Wilbur T. Taylor
14503 Northfield AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Tigheshawn Taylor
14503 Northfield AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228385—Estate of Wilbur T. Taylor Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. P. Rogers, atty.
