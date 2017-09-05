Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228385 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 23, 2012 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228385—Estate of Wilbur T. Taylor Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. P. Rogers, atty.