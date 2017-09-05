Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228386
- Date Died
- November 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell LaneCleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Lawrence E. Pickering
8310 Russell LaneCleveland OH 44144
Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell Ln.Brooklyn OH 44144
Fiduciary
Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell LaneCleveland OH 44144
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228386—Estate of Lawrence E. Pickering. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Rogers, atty.
