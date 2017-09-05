Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228386
Date Died
November 19, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell Lane
Cleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
John Patrick Rogers
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Lawrence E. Pickering
8310 Russell Lane
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell Ln.
Brooklyn OH 44144

Fiduciary

Samantha Pickering
8310 Russell Lane
Cleveland OH 44144
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Patrick Rogers
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228386—Estate of Lawrence E. Pickering. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Rogers, atty.
