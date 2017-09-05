Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228387
Date Died
October 2, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

James P. Mccafferty
1903 West 54
Cleveland OH 44102

Decedent

Yosanda Nicole Grandberry
1350 Beach
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Thursday, October 2, 2014

Text

2017 EST 228387—Estate of Yosanda Nicole Grandberry. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
