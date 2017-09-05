Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228387 Date Died October 2, 2014 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 18, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 228387—Estate of Yosanda Nicole Grandberry. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.