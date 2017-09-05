Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228387
- Date Died
- October 2, 2014
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 18, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
James P. Mccafferty
1903 West 54Cleveland OH 44102
Decedent
Yosanda Nicole Grandberry
1350 BeachLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, October 2, 2014
Text2017 EST 228387—Estate of Yosanda Nicole Grandberry. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
