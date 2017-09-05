Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228390
Date Died
July 22, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Sandra Harris
5703 Gilbert Ave.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph Feldman
Lallo & Feldman
Interstate Square Building I
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Sheila Marie Mickey
4061 West Blvd.
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Friday, July 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228390—Estate of Sheila Marie Mickey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Feldman, atty.
