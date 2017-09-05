Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228390
- Date Died
- July 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Sandra Harris
5703 Gilbert Ave.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Lallo & Feldman
Interstate Square Building I
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Sheila Marie Mickey
4061 West Blvd.Brooklyn OH 44144
Text2017 EST 228390—Estate of Sheila Marie Mickey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Feldman, atty.
