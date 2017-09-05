Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228391
Date Died
February 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Ian R. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Fiduciary

Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Boulevard
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 228391—Estate of Ian R. Strauss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
