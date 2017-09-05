Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228391
- Date Died
- February 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Ian R. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Fiduciary
Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin Blvd.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Connie A. Strauss
38095 Chagrin BoulevardMoreland Hills OH 44022
Text2017 EST 228391—Estate of Ian R. Strauss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
