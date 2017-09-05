Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228392
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Cecelia Erlanson
19859 Alexander Rd.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant
Pamela L. Gorski
19111 Detroit Rd Suite 205Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Pamela L. Gorski
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 228392—Re: Cecelia Erlanson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. L. Gorski, atty.
