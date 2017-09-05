Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228393
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Deborah Mcghee
6835 Colfax Road Unit Df
Cleveland OH 44104

Plaintiff

Ohio Department Of Transportation
Jerry Wray, Director, 1980 West Broad St
Columbus OH 43223
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kevin Robert Walsh
State of Ohio, Office of the Attorney Ge
615 W Superior Ave, 11th floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Larry Anderson
Aka Joddie Mcghee, 133 Roost Road
Hopkins SC 29061

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Ohio Bureau Of Workers Compensation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

W Christopher Or Successor Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 ADV 228393—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Deborah Mcghee, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. K. R. Walsh, atty.
