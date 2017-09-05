Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228393
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Deborah Mcghee
6835 Colfax Road Unit DfCleveland OH 44104
Plaintiff
Ohio Department Of Transportation
Jerry Wray, Director, 1980 West Broad StColumbus OH 43223
Plaintiff's Attorney
State of Ohio, Office of the Attorney Ge
615 W Superior Ave, 11th floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Larry Anderson
Aka Joddie Mcghee, 133 Roost RoadHopkins SC 29061
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Ohio Bureau Of Workers Compensation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
W Christopher Or Successor Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 ADV 228393—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Deborah Mcghee, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. K. R. Walsh, atty.
About your information and the public record.