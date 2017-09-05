Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228394
- Date Died
- March 2, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kevin S. Lipman
55 Public Sq., 1750Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Joseph Kvasne
4656 W. 146th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Text2017 EST 228394—Estate of Joseph Kvasne. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
