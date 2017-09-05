Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228394 Date Died March 2, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228394—Estate of Joseph Kvasne. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.