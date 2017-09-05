Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228394
Date Died
March 2, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kevin S. Lipman
55 Public Sq., 1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Joseph Kvasne
4656 W. 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 228394—Estate of Joseph Kvasne. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
