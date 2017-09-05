Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228395
Date Died
August 5, 2017
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Robert Clarence Albers
12610 Doria Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Grant Daniel Relic
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947

Decedent

Robert Clarence Albers
4600 Canterbury Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017

Applicant

Grant D. Relic
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Grant Daniel Relic
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947

Text

2017 EST 228395—Estate of Robert Clarence Albers Jr. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. G. D. Relic, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 