Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228395
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Robert Clarence Albers
12610 Doria CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947
Decedent
Robert Clarence Albers
4600 Canterbury RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017
Applicant
Grant D. Relic
4178 Center RoadBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947
Text2017 EST 228395—Estate of Robert Clarence Albers Jr. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. G. D. Relic, atty.
About your information and the public record.