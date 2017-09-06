Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228396
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Jill Lynn Farris
16 Lakeside Walk St.
Cleveland OH 44110

New Name

Jill Lynn Knipper
16 Lakeside Walk St.
Cleveland OH 44110
New Name's Attorney
Stanley Lewis Josselson
Stanley L. Josselson Company, L.P.A.
1276 West Third Street
Cleveland OH 44113-2102

Text

2017 MSC 228396—Re: Jill Lynn Farris. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. L. Josselson, atty.
