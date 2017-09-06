Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228396
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Jill Lynn Farris
16 Lakeside Walk St.Cleveland OH 44110
New Name
Jill Lynn Knipper
16 Lakeside Walk St.Cleveland OH 44110
New Name's Attorney
Stanley L. Josselson Company, L.P.A.
1276 West Third Street
Cleveland OH 44113-2102
Text2017 MSC 228396—Re: Jill Lynn Farris. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. L. Josselson, atty.
