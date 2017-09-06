Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228399
- Date Died
- July 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dixie Lombardo
14640 Holland RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, July 16, 2017
Applicant
Mary C. Lombardo
4286 West 155th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 228399—Estate of Dixie Lombardo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. C. Eurenius, atty.
