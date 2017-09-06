Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228399
Date Died
July 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dixie Lombardo
14640 Holland Road
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, July 16, 2017

Applicant

Mary C. Lombardo
4286 West 155th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Erin Courtney Eurenius
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 228399—Estate of Dixie Lombardo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. C. Eurenius, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 