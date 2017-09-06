Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228404
Date Died
January 12, 2012
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Barbara A. Crompton
3761 West 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Samuel Vincent Butcher
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Nancy L. Markus
13825 Tyler Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2012

Text

2017 EST 228404—Estate of Nancy L. Markus. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
