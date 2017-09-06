Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228404
- Date Died
- January 12, 2012
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Barbara A. Crompton
3761 West 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Nancy L. Markus
13825 Tyler AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2012
Text2017 EST 228404—Estate of Nancy L. Markus. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
About your information and the public record.