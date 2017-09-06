Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228408 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $25,000.00 Date Died July 10, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228408—Estate of Janice L. Blackburn. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. C. Eurenius, atty.