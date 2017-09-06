Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228408
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $25,000.00
- Date Died
- July 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Heidi Butler
25060 Royalton RoadColumbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Janice L. Blackburn
18159 Fern Canyon DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, July 10, 2017
Fiduciary
Heidi Butler
25060 Royalton RoadColumbia Station OH 44028
Fiduciary's Attorney
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 228408—Estate of Janice L. Blackburn. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. C. Eurenius, atty.
