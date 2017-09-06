Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228408
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$25,000.00
Date Died
July 10, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Heidi Butler
25060 Royalton Road
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Erin Courtney Eurenius
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Janice L. Blackburn
18159 Fern Canyon Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Heidi Butler
25060 Royalton Road
Columbia Station OH 44028
Fiduciary's Attorney
Erin Courtney Eurenius
Butcher Elder Law
Hannah Rose Building Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 228408—Estate of Janice L. Blackburn. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. C. Eurenius, atty.
