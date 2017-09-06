Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228413
- Date Died
- August 6, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 18, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Kathleen M. Bartkiewicz
168 Milton St.Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Joan E. Mahon
6240 Stumph Road, Apt. 221-AParma Heights OH 44130-2050
Date Died :Sunday, August 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 228413—Estate of Joan E. Mahon. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
