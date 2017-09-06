Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228413
Date Died
August 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 18, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Kathleen M. Bartkiewicz
168 Milton St.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Joan E. Mahon
6240 Stumph Road, Apt. 221-A
Parma Heights OH 44130-2050

Text

2017 EST 228413—Estate of Joan E. Mahon. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
