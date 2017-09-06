Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228413 Date Died August 6, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 18, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228413—Estate of Joan E. Mahon. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.