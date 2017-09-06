Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228415
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Keith Lamar Durand
7117 Lawnview Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Karla Woods Durand
7117 Lawnview AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Applicant
Keith A. Durand
7117 Lawnview Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Karla Woods-Durand
7117 Lawnview Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Sharla Marie Durand
7117 Lawnview Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Latasha Woods-Smith
7117 Lawnview Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 228415—Re: Keith Lamar Durand. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
About your information and the public record.