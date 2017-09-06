Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228415 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 26, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228415—Re: Keith Lamar Durand. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.