Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228416
Date Died
February 4, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

James E. Spitz
58 Public Square, Ste 1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Decedent

Larry Moorehead
13900 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Commissioner

Text

2017 EST 228416—Estate of Larry Moorehead Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
