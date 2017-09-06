Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228416
- Date Died
- February 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
James E. Spitz
58 Public Square, Ste 1750Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Decedent
Larry Moorehead
13900 Detroit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017
Commissioner
James E. Spitz
58 Public Square, Ste 1750Cleveland OH 44113
Commissioner's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2017 EST 228416—Estate of Larry Moorehead Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
