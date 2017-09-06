Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228418
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Andrena Barlow
2652 Bronsons Way
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Decedent

Juanita R. Dawkins
14391 Lisa Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228418—Estate of Juanita R. Dawkins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
