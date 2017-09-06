Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228418
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Andrena Barlow
2652 Bronsons WayTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Decedent
Juanita R. Dawkins
14391 Lisa DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 228418—Estate of Juanita R. Dawkins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
