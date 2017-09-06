Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017TRS228421
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- July 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- TST
Beneficiary
Brandon H. Gogel
2507 Grovewood Ave.Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Charles S. Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, July 24, 2016
Applicant
Paula Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Trustee
Paula Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood DriveParma OH 44134
Trustee's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 TRS 228421—Re: Charles S. Gogel. Application for testamentary trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
