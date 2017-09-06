Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017TRS228421 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died July 24, 2016 Filing Code TST

Text 2017 TRS 228421—Re: Charles S. Gogel. Application for testamentary trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. K. Rosalina, atty.