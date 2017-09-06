Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017TRS228421
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
July 24, 2016
Filing Code
TST

Beneficiary

Brandon H. Gogel
2507 Grovewood Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Decedent

Charles S. Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, July 24, 2016

Applicant

Paula Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Trustee

Paula Gogel
2500 West Ridgewood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Trustee's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 TRS 228421—Re: Charles S. Gogel. Application for testamentary trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
