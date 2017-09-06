Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228422
- Date Died
- June 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Marie Szlag
6515 Westminster Ave.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Applicant
Cynthia M. Kovalchek
6490 Westminster Ave.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Text2017 EST 228422—Estate of Marie Szlag. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
