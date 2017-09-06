Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228422
Date Died
June 14, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Marie Szlag
6515 Westminster Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Applicant

Cynthia M. Kovalchek
6490 Westminster Ave.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Text

2017 EST 228422—Estate of Marie Szlag. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
