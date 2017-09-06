Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228423
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Latoya Cain
25401 N. Lakeland Blvd #6b
Euclid OH 44132

Ward

Aaron F. Cain
16208 Walden Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Michelle Cain
16208 Walden Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 228423—Re: Aaron F. Cain Sr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
