Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228423
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 3, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Latoya Cain
25401 N. Lakeland Blvd #6bEuclid OH 44132
Ward
Aaron F. Cain
16208 Walden Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Next of Kin
Michelle Cain
16208 Walden Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 228423—Re: Aaron F. Cain Sr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
