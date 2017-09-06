Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228424
Date Died
July 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Bertha Laskin
9641 Amberwood Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Vincenzo Ruffa
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257

Decedent

John P. Laskin
9641 Amberwood Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Friday, July 21, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228424—Estate of John P. Laskin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Ruffa, atty.
