Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228424
- Date Died
- July 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Bertha Laskin
9641 Amberwood CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257
Decedent
John P. Laskin
9641 Amberwood CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Friday, July 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 228424—Estate of John P. Laskin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Ruffa, atty.
