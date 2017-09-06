Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228425
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
August 24, 2008
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

William M. Boros
516 Karl Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Applicant

William M. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Allen Larrick
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Text

2017 EST 228425—Estate of William M. Boros Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. S. A. Larrick, atty.
