Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228425
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- August 24, 2008
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
William M. Boros
516 Karl DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, August 24, 2008
Applicant
William M. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Text2017 EST 228425—Estate of William M. Boros Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. S. A. Larrick, atty.
