Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228425 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $70,000.00 Date Died August 24, 2008 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228425—Estate of William M. Boros Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. S. A. Larrick, atty.