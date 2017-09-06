Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228426
- Date Died
- August 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Agnes Ann Kingsley
2400 Harris RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Jerry Kingsley
3985 Columbia RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257
Text2017 EST 228426—Estate of Agnes Ann Kingsley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. V. Ruffa, atty.
