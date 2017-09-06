Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228427
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
January 15, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

William M. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Allen Larrick
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Decedent

Jeanne C. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Thursday, January 15, 2015

Text

2017 EST 228427—Estate of Jeanne C. Boros. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. S. A. Larrick, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 