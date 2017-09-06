Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228427
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- January 15, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
William M. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Decedent
Jeanne C. Boros
6711 Gates Mills Blvd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Thursday, January 15, 2015
Text2017 EST 228427—Estate of Jeanne C. Boros. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. S. A. Larrick, atty.
About your information and the public record.