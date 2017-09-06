Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228432
Date Died
January 24, 2012
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Joseph P. Gibbons
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. Gibbons
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Sophie E. Rush
13400 Clifton Blvd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 228432—Estate of Sophie E. Rush. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
