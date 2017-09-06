Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228432
- Date Died
- January 24, 2012
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Joseph P. Gibbons
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Sophie E. Rush
13400 Clifton Blvd.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Tuesday, January 24, 2012
Text2017 EST 228432—Estate of Sophie E. Rush. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
