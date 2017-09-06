Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228433
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Trudy Ann Desantis
35060 Cannon Rd.
Bentleyville OH 44022
New Name's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Old Name

Gertrude Desantis
35060 Cannon Rd.
Bentleyville OH 44022

Text

2017 MSC 228433—Re: Gertrude Desantis. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
