Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228435
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Cecelia Erlanson
4678 East 88th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 228435—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Cecelia Erlanson. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
