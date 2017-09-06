Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228435
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Cecelia Erlanson
4678 East 88th Street
Cleveland OH 44125

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228435—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Cecelia Erlanson. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
