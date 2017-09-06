Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228436
- Date Died
- January 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Carrie Copfer
2601 Timber CoveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Jeanne Marie Scallen
4849 Grace Avenue #117North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 228436—Estate of Jeanne Marie Scallen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
