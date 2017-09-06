Date Filed Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228437 Date Died May 24, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 19, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228437—Estate of Joseph C. Billi Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.