Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228437
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Christine Parente
112 West Henry AvenueTampa FL 33604
Decedent
Joseph C. Billi
19407 Parkmount AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 228437—Estate of Joseph C. Billi Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
