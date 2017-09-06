Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228437
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Christine Parente
112 West Henry Avenue
Tampa FL 33604

Decedent

Joseph C. Billi
19407 Parkmount Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 228437—Estate of Joseph C. Billi Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
