Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228438
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 8, 2011
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
John Miranda
P. O. Box 230Bush LA 70431
Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2011
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228438—Estate of John Miranda. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
About your information and the public record.