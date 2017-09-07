Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228439
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Roger T. Peckinpaugh
6786 Enfield Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Thorpe Peckinpaugh
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602

Ward

Annie R. Bradford
23900 Chagrin Boulevard, #309
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228439—Re: Annie R. Bradford. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
