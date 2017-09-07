Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228439
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 11, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Roger T. Peckinpaugh
6786 Enfield DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Ward
Annie R. Bradford
23900 Chagrin Boulevard, #309Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228439—Re: Annie R. Bradford. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
