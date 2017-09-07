Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228440
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Rochelle Neumann
541 East 20th Street, Apartment 1b
New York NY 10010

Decedent

Shari Blech
24460 Sittingbourne Lane
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228440—Estate of Shari Blech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 