Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228440
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rochelle Neumann
541 East 20th Street, Apartment 1bNew York NY 10010
Decedent
Shari Blech
24460 Sittingbourne LaneBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 228440—Estate of Shari Blech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
