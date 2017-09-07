Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228441
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Sep 14, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Edward Black
970 Twilight Dr.
Sevn Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 ADV 228441—Adult Protective Services vs Edward Black. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
