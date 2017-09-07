Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228441
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGSep 14, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Edward Black
970 Twilight Dr.Sevn Hills OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 228441—Adult Protective Services vs Edward Black. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
