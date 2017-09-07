Date Filed Thursday, September 7, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228441 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Sep 14, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228441—Adult Protective Services vs Edward Black. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.