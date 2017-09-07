Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228444
- Date Died
- June 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Alexander A. Klos
6602 Cheryl Ann DriveIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Applicant
Myron Klos
6800 Wallings RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 228444—Estate of Alexander A. Klos. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
