Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228444
Date Died
June 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Alexander A. Klos
6602 Cheryl Ann Drive
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Applicant

Myron Klos
6800 Wallings Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Marta Luba Liscynesky
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 228444—Estate of Alexander A. Klos. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 