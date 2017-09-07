Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228445
- Date Died
- June 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Christy Roberts
22222 North TrlStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
The Nickolls Law Firm, LLC
4785 Memphis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44144
Decedent
Jacalyn Mary Bucceri
18026 Fairway Dr.Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary
Christy Roberts
22222 North TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Nickolls Law Firm, LLC
4785 Memphis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44144
Text2017 EST 228445—Estate of Jacalyn Mary Bucceri. Application to administer estate filed. L. K. Nickolls, atty.
