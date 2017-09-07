Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228446
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Bettie Mae Wayner
27900 Lakesore Blvd.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016
Applicant
Janet Kneitel
2402 Allen Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Fiduciary
Janet Kneitel
2402 Allen Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Fiduciary's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Text2017 EST 228446—Estate of Bettie Mae Wayner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
