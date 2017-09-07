Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228446
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Bettie Mae Wayner
27900 Lakesore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Applicant

Janet Kneitel
2402 Allen Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Barbara Bellin Janovitz
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Fiduciary

Janet Kneitel
2402 Allen Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Fiduciary's Attorney
Barbara Bellin Janovitz
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Text

2017 EST 228446—Estate of Bettie Mae Wayner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
