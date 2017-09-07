Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228448
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Charles C. Queen
1815 Purdue Ave., Apt. 201Los Angeles CA 90025
Applicant's Attorney
John W. Bosco Company, L.P.A.
Paramount Bldg, 31815 Vine St
Willowick OH 44095
Decedent
Charles C. Queen
5861 Bear Creek Ave.Bedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 228448—Estate of Charles C. Queen Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. W. Bosco, atty.
About your information and the public record.