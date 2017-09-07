Date Filed Thursday, September 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228448 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 5, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228448—Estate of Charles C. Queen Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. W. Bosco, atty.