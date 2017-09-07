Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228448
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Charles C. Queen
1815 Purdue Ave., Apt. 201
Los Angeles CA 90025
Applicant's Attorney
John William Bosco
John W. Bosco Company, L.P.A.
Paramount Bldg, 31815 Vine St
Willowick OH 44095

Decedent

Charles C. Queen
5861 Bear Creek Ave.
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228448—Estate of Charles C. Queen Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. W. Bosco, atty.
