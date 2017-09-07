Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228454
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Patricia L. Shaw
151 Carriage Dr.; Suite 202Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant
Deborah Shaw
151 Carriage Dr.; Suite 202Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Therese Sweeney Drake LLC
4081 Conover Road
Cleveland OH 44118-3801
Text2017 GRD 228454—Re: Patricia L. Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. T. S. Drake, atty.
