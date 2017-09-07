Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228454
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Patricia L. Shaw
151 Carriage Dr.; Suite 202
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Applicant

Deborah Shaw
151 Carriage Dr.; Suite 202
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Therese Sweeney Drake
Therese Sweeney Drake LLC
4081 Conover Road
Cleveland OH 44118-3801

Text

2017 GRD 228454—Re: Patricia L. Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. T. S. Drake, atty.
