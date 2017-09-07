Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228455
Date Died
August 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia D. Williams
22701 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017

Applicant

Charles F. Adler
1375 E. 9th Street, Ste 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Jamie Elizabeth McHenry
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228455—Estate of Patricia D. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. McHenry, atty.
