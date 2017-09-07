Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228455
- Date Died
- August 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia D. Williams
22701 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017
Applicant
Charles F. Adler
1375 E. 9th Street, Ste 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228455—Estate of Patricia D. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. McHenry, atty.
