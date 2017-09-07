Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228459
- Date Died
- March 1, 2012
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
John P. Rogers
2200 Key Tower. 127 Publ.ic SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Katherine Galik
15694 Glenridge Ave.Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, March 1, 2012
Text2017 EST 228459—Estate of Katherine Galik. Will admitted to probate. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
