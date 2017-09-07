Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228463
Date Died
January 20, 2012
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Lamarl Turner
4465 Groveland Road
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2012

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Ave., Suitye 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228463—Estate of Lamarl Turner Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
