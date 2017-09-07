Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228463
- Date Died
- January 20, 2012
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Lamarl Turner
4465 Groveland RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2012
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Ave., Suitye 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228463—Estate of Lamarl Turner Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
