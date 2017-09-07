Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228465
- Date Died
- January 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Karla Hammmock
561 Shawnee LaneBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Walter E. Hammock
4147 E151st St.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, January 12, 2015
Text2017 EST 228465—Estate of Walter E. Hammock. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
