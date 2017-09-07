Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228465
Date Died
January 12, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Karla Hammmock
561 Shawnee Lane
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Walter E. Hammock
4147 E151st St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Monday, January 12, 2015

Text

2017 EST 228465—Estate of Walter E. Hammock. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
