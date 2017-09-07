Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228467
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Marqueal Ivey
3590 Beyerle Rd.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Rebecca M. Zatik
3590 Beyerle Rd.Cleveland OH 44105
Natural Mother
Janina Zatik
3697 IndependenceCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 228467—Re: Marqueal Ivey Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
