Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228467
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Marqueal Ivey
3590 Beyerle Rd.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Rebecca M. Zatik
3590 Beyerle Rd.
Cleveland OH 44105

Natural Mother

Janina Zatik
3697 Independence
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 228467—Re: Marqueal Ivey Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
